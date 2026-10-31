Imola is preparing a party for Kimi Antonelli. It may also need to prepare for a Grand Prix.

Imola is already getting involved as Formula 1 continues to weigh whether the circuit may be needed as a replacement for the threatened Gulf races.

Could Imola replace Qatar and Abu Dhabi on the F1 calendar?

Imola remains Formula 1's emergency option if the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races cannot go ahead, which would reshape the end of the 2026 F1 calendar.

When asked in Mexico when teams need clarity, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies said they are relying on F1 and the FIA.

"We actually do trust the FIA and F1," he said.

"It is a serious topic, and as we try to do in most of the things we are doing, if it is a serious topic, you try to approach it in the most serious way."

What did Vowles say about F1's Plan B?

Williams boss James Vowles said contingency planning is already advanced.

"They have a Plan B and Plan C," he said.

"This is not a decision they're taking lightly."

Vowles added that teams are receiving regular updates and that F1 and the FIA are carrying out "a very large depth of analysis" before making the call.

How will Imola celebrate a possible Antonelli title?

Corriere dello Sport reports that the Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit will open its Checco Costa Museum Hall on Sunday night with a giant screen, so fans can watch Kimi Antonelli's possible title-clinching Mexican GP.

The event is free, with Imola mayor Marco Panieri describing the circuit as Antonelli's sporting home.

"He grew up here and took key steps in his career here," he said.

Fast Facts: Imola and the Gulf races Backup venue Imola At risk Qatar and Abu Dhabi Options Plan B and Plan C Imola screening Sunday night, free

Related: MotoGP Rider Revolt Puts F1's Qatar Finale in Doubt?

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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