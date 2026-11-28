Vowles insists Williams only learnt of the 627,000 pound overspend weeks ago, blaming a contract restructure the FIA classed as procurement. He still calls 2026 a shocking year.

Williams boss James Vowles has denied that his repeated calls for Formula 1 budget cap changes were motivated by knowledge of the team's spending breach, although he believes the controversy does strengthen his argument.

Williams was fined and handed a 1.5 percent reduction in aerodynamic testing after exceeding the 2025 budget cap by 627,000 pounds.

Vowles has repeatedly argued that struggling teams need greater financial freedom to catch up with their better-equipped rivals, prompting questions about whether he knew Williams was facing punishment.

"No, we didn't know," he insisted in Qatar.

"The discussions started with the FIA about three, four weeks ago, fundamentally, which is when they approached us and let us know that there was a potential overspend."

He stressed that Williams genuinely believed its expenditure complied with the regulations.

"But it's nothing to do with what I've been talking about," he insisted.

"What you can see, though, is we are right on the knife edge. And I'm just trying to do basic things like restructure a company."

How the overspend happened

Vowles explained that the restructuring involved transferring almost 2000 supplier contracts between legal entities, requiring extensive administrative work.

"It's a very painful, lengthy task. There's some legal that goes with it. There's some compliance you have to do in UK law," he said.

Williams classified the expenditure as legal and financial work outside the cap, but the FIA interpreted it differently.

"Because you've moved contracts from one business to the next, that effectively for them is procurement, which is an included activity," Vowles explained.

"For us, we defined it as a financial and legal activity because it's literally taking a contract and changing a name on it."

Despite accepting the penalty, Vowles believes the episode exposes the difficulties facing teams trying to modernise under strict financial restrictions.

He also admitted 2026 had been his hardest season at Williams.

"It's been an absolutely shocking year. We have two world-class drivers, and we haven't delivered a car that is even close to respecting their ability," said Vowles.

Nevertheless, he believes the painful experience was necessary.

"Tough year, but one I think we had to go through," he said.

Williams cap breach snapshot Breach 627,000 pounds over the 2025 cap Sanction Fine and 1.5 percent less aerodynamic testing Cause Almost 2000 supplier contracts moved FIA view Procurement, an included activity Williams view Financial and legal activity Vowles on 2026 Hardest season at Williams

Related: Williams lose testing time after 2025 budget cap breach

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics