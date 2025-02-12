Visa Cash App Racing Bulls Secures Third Year with XMTrading
Feb.12 - Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) is keeping its momentum strong by extending its partnership with XMTrading for a third consecutive season. The leading online CFD and FX trading broker will continue as the team’s Official FX Trading Partner for the 2025 Formula One season, cementing a collaboration that has already delivered exciting activations for fans and partners alike.
Since teaming up two years ago, VCARB and XMTrading have successfully bridged the gap between high-speed motorsport and the fast-paced world of trading. Their partnership has been more than just branding; it has created innovative engagements and unforgettable experiences for Formula 1 enthusiasts around the globe.
With the 2025 season on the horizon, both parties are eager to build on this foundation and push their collaboration even further. Visa Cash App Racing Bulls CEO Peter Bayer highlighted the importance of continuity in F1, stating, “While a Formula One car is constantly changing and evolving, stability within a team and with its partners is a crucial element for success. We are delighted to embark on another year of exciting initiatives with XMTrading.”
A Team with a Legacy of Progress
VCARB, formerly known as Scuderia Toro Rosso and later Scuderia AlphaTauri, has long played a vital role in nurturing talent and shaking up the F1 grid. With over 370 race starts since its inception in 2006, the team has helped shape the careers of future champions while delivering thrilling performances. A notable highlight came in 2020, when Pierre Gasly secured a dramatic win at the Italian Grand Prix, proving that underdog stories still thrive in Formula 1.
Now, with a renewed vision and a fresh identity, Visa Cash App Racing Bulls is focused on competing at the highest level, and maintaining strong partnerships like the one with XMTrading ensures the team continues to evolve in a fiercely competitive environment.
XMTrading’s Global Impact
Established in 2015, XMTrading has grown into a major player in the online trading sector, providing over a million clients worldwide with top-tier services. Renowned for its fairness, transparency, and innovative trading tools, the company prides itself on offering competitive trading environments and 24/7 customer support.
The continuation of this partnership underscores the shared values of precision, speed, and adaptability that both XMTrading and VCARB embody. As the 2025 Formula One season draws closer, fans can expect even more exciting collaborations between these two powerhouses.
Stay tuned as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls and XMTrading accelerate into another thrilling year together, proving that in both racing and trading, speed and strategy go hand in hand!
