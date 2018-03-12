F1 News

‘The Violence Of Speed’ F1 Photography Book

Ian Thuillier is an Irish photographer from Dublin.

In 2017 he followed the Formula 1 circus around the world as a freelance photographer for his book, The Violence of Speed. Through his lens he captured the colour, fanfare and excitement of the world of Formula 1. The images in the book document the speed, adrenalin, noise and excitement that make up a Grand Prix weekend.

Aside from the imagery, there are unique stories from 12 past and present Formula 1 drivers talking about their experiences in the cockpit of a Formula 1 car.

It’s easy to forget that as we watch these cars racing around a track at 200mph, what isn't apparent is what is actually going on inside the cockpit. Television really doesn’t convey the huge forces exerted on the drivers.

For 2 hours, a driver’s vision becomes blurred, constant vibrations travel from the steering wheel through their body, they become dehydrated and they tear muscles in their arms and neck due to the enormous g-forces.

From Jackie Stewart in the 1960’s, Nikki Lauda in the 1970’s through to Damon Hill and Jacques Villeneuve in the 1990’s to present day drivers. I tried to get a sense of the violence of speed that drivers experience and to present the views of as many eras of F1 as possible.

The book is available on his crowdfunding campaign at IndieGoGo

There are some special perks on offer - 3 x large signed museum quality archival pigment prints, an exclusive 5 x set post card pack and the Violence of Speed book at a reduced rate for the first 150 contributors..........

And last but not least all contributors will get the chance to partake in an online charity auction for the number 1 edition of the book signed by the 12 F1 drivers who contributed their stories.

This auction is not open to the public, only to the campaign contributors.

The proceeds from the auction of the book will be donated to the 'Starlight Children's Foundation' charity- a nonprofit organization which brightens the lives of seriously ill children and their families, by replacing pain, fear and stress with fun, joy and laughter.

