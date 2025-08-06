Villeneuve Questions Ferrari Keeping Vasseur and Leclerc's Loyalty

Aug.6 - Jacques Villeneuve has questioned Ferrari's decision to retain Fred Vasseur beyond 2025, warning that continuity only works "when things are going well."

Amid pressure from inside Maranello and known interest in ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner, Ferrari last week confirmed that Vasseur will continue to lead the team through F1's looming regulation overhaul.

But 1997 world champion Villeneuve - whose father Gilles is a Ferrari legend - told La Gazzetta dello Sport he's not convinced the decision was purely performance-based.

"If they chose to continue with him, it means the drivers are happy to work with him and feel protected," said Villeneuve. "They've formed a group, the three of them, and that could be good for the future.

"But if we rely solely on the results, we can't ignore the fact that Ferrari hasn't progressed under him."

Villeneuve was also blunt when asked about Charles Leclerc, who continues to insist that winning with Ferrari means more to him than simply becoming world champion.

"It's a nice message for the team and fans," he said. "But I don't think it's true. A true driver wants to win - that's all that matter," said the Canadian.

"Winning with Ferrari, when others haven't, is even better. But time passes, and every driver has to make smart choices about their future."

Asked about Lewis Hamilton's struggles, Villeneuve said he thinks the problem is not just performance or age but also cultural misalignment - and Ferrari disorganisation.

"He's coming from a completely different background - English and German methods. Ferrari's internal confusion, even on the radio, isn't helping his adaptation," he said.

Can Hamilton bounce back?

"Next year will be the real showdown with Leclerc," said Villeneuve. "This car wasn't designed for him. But with so much attention on his arrival, it's fair to say this first phase has been disappointing."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: