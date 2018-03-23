F1-Fansite.com
Villeneuve: Kubica may sabotage Williams car

Circuit de Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain. Thursday 08 March 2018. Robert Kubica, Williams FW41 Mercedes.
Mar.23 - Robert Kubica may deliberately sabotage Williams' progress in order to boost his chances of returning to the grid.

That is the sensational claim made by outspoken former world champion Jacques Villeneuve.

He was referring to his old team Williams, where the experienced Kubica is now the reserve driver in support of young race lineup Lance Stroll and Sergey Sirotkin.

"It's difficult to assess the situation at Williams," Villeneuve told Sky Italia.

"At least at the tests, the car looked difficult to drive. The only one who was able to use its potential was Kubica.

"Robert is the driver who will most develop the car, and it's possible he will consciously make it difficult to drive for the other drivers," Villeneuve charged.

"His dream is to race the car, not to be the third driver, and so I do not underestimate this point. In his situation I would do exactly the same," he admitted.

