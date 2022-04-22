Vettel says his future depends on Aston Martin 'progress'

Apr.22 - Sebastian Vettel has not denied swirling speculation about his future in Formula 1.

Some, including his old boss and mentor at Red Bull, Dr Helmut Marko, are even wondering if the quadruple world champion may quit the struggling Aston Martin team before the 2022 season is even out.

Vettel, 34, stopped short of issuing a denial.

"We're going to see what will happen in the coming weeks and months and how much progress we can make," the German, who missed the opening two grands prix with covid and then endured a horror Melbourne weekend, told the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

"Then we'll see what the future will bring, or not. I don't think about it too much just yet," Vettel said.

"There has been a time before now when I have thought about these kinds of things, but it's just part of the situation. If I'd won the first three races of the season, I wouldn't have been asked these questions in the first place."

He admits that, as a 53-time grand prix winner, grappling with an uncompetitive car that it difficult to drive is not exactly fun.

"I'm not going to lie about it," said Vettel. "I have experienced what it is like to win and that is what sport is ultimately about.

"If you're second, you're basically a loser already. It's that hard. But even if it's not always easy, I still love racing.

"I also feel a certain responsibility to find my way back up again with the team."

Vettel, however, has no sympathy for current world champion Max Verstappen's situation, as he the Dutchman even trails his teammate Sergio Perez after a poor start to 2022.

"In Max's situation, you have no reason not to be motivated," the quadruple world champion insists.

"The season is still so long. And how old is Max - 24? At that age, you don't need a secret. You just look at it from race to race."

As for his old team Ferrari, who ousted Vettel after early title challenges led to a slump, the German stopped short of saying he is happy for the Maranello team amid its current dominance.

"I hope they can enjoy the success longer than they did when we fought Lewis Hamilton," he smiled.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: