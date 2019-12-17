Vettel: Rivals don't return Xmas cards

Sebastian Vettel says F1's top drivers don't respond to his Christmas greetings.

The Ferrari driver had a fraught year alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc, but he told Blick newspaper: "Charles gets a present from me anyway."

When asked by veteran F1 correspondent Roger Benoit what the Christmas present will be, the German answered: "Then it wouldn't be a surprise.

"Lewis, Max and Kimi will get a nice card from me like last year. And like last year, I probably won't get an answer this time either," Vettel smiled.



