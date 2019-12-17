Vettel: Rivals don't return Xmas cards

Sebastian Vettel says F1's top drivers don't respond to his Christmas greetings.
The Ferrari driver had a fraught year alongside new teammate Charles Leclerc, but he told Blick newspaper: "Charles gets a present from me anyway."
When asked by veteran F1 correspondent Roger Benoit what the Christmas present will be, the German answered: "Then it wouldn't be a surprise.
"Lewis, Max and Kimi will get a nice card from me like last year. And like last year, I probably won't get an answer this time either," Vettel smiled.
I just can't stop admiring Sebastian for his spirited and priceless comments.Who else in F1 can match his exuberance and wit? No wonder he creates such a stir among F1 fraternity.Long stay Sebastian! You are the top guy!
S. Vettel will always be Aces with me. F1 could use more like him! Hamilton should go away.
Vettel is a driver and a gentleman. Hamilton is a starlet and an impresario. Regrettably the owners, the promoters, and the fans of the Formula all keep cackling about entertainment.That, by definition, stacks the deck against Vettel.