Vettel Reveals How Ricciardo Triggered His Shock Red Bull Exit

Sebastian Vettel has admitted for the first time that Daniel Ricciardo's arrival at Red Bull played a major role in his decision to leave for Ferrari.

Vettel Reveals How Ricciardo Changed His Red Bull Career

Speaking in the new ARD documentary Being Sebastian Vettel, the retired four-time world champion described how dramatically his position changed in 2014 after four consecutive titles.

"My teammate who came in next, Daniel Ricciardo, was totally fresh," he recalled.

"He had so much energy and I was frustrated that we weren't at the front."

Ricciardo's 2014 Success Fuels Vettel's Self-Doubt

Ricciardo adapted better to the new hybrid-era Red Bull, winning three races while Vettel went winless.

"My ambition was completely different: to drive at the very front, to win races and dominate," the German continued.

"Then one thing after another happens, self-doubt creeps in, and at the same time you read that Daniel is better here and there."

Vettel's Growing Frustration Leads to Ferrari Decision

Vettel even returned to karting in an attempt to reconnect with racing.

"I did go back to karting, I wanted to race again, but I broke a rib and then didn't do it," added the now 39-year-old.

He said the problem ultimately went beyond results.

"A decisive factor was that I no longer felt safe and in that sense I was no longer able to, or wanted to, perform at my best, so I was ready for a new adventure."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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