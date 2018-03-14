F1-Fansite.com
Formula 1
Home / F1 News / Vettel not worried about winter testing results

F1 News

Vettel not worried about winter testing results

Sebastian Vetten SF71H Catalunya Barcelona 2018
Sebastian Vetten SF71H Catalunya Barcelona 2018

Mar.14 - Sebastian Vettel says he has faith in Ferrari ahead of the 2018 season.

After winter testing, the general consensus is that Ferrari may not only be trailing Mercedes, but also Red Bull in terms of pace.

But Vettel said testing can be deceptive.

Indeed, when the German did a record laptime late in the Barcelona testing season, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton wasn't sure what to think.

"We never drained the fuel or used the softest tyres, so it's only Saturday in Melbourne that we'll find out," he said.

Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas agrees, saying the reigning world champions "didn't feel the need" to push for every last thousandth in testing.

A week before the circus arrives in Melbourne, Vettel says he isn't worried.

"We're starting from a good base with our car," he said.

"Now we'll have to work on development to further explore and improve its potential."

While that might sound like an admission that Ferrari is trailing, Vettel said the simulations done by Mercedes and Red Bull cannot be trusted.

"I have a lot of confidence in our team. I know how skilled and committed the guys in Maranello are," he said.

"We did not experience any major issues with the car, and I had fun driving it while our competitors used one type of tyre for their race distance simulations.

"This is something you can't do in a grand prix. It has an impact on the strategies and ultimately on the result," Vettel added.

"I can't wait to be in Australia, because once we get on track there, we will all be driving and racing under the same conditions."

Vettel told Sport Bild: "We can build on last season and we believe we know what screws need to be turned to improve. But it's important that our car is immediately competitive."

Book discounted tickets and reservate your hotel room in our F1 Tickets Shop.

Please share this article & subscribe to our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter!

PinIt
 submit to reddit  

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This article belongs to category:
Read more about:
« Previous item
 Next item »

Last 20 articles:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Stay Updated by F1-Fansite!

2017 F1 Merchandise

2017 F1 MerchandiseGet your 2017 F1 Merchandise here.

Early Booking Discounts on F1 Tickets

Buy F1 Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com. Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Australian flag Australia '1822% DiscountBook Now
Bahrain flag Bahrain '18AvailableBook Now
China flag China '18AvailableBook Now
Azerbijan flag Azerbijan '18AvailableBook Now
Spanish flag Spain '18AvailableBook Now
Monaco flag Monaco '186% DiscountBook Now
Canadian flag Canada '18AvailableBook Now
Austrian flag Austria '18AvailableBook Now
UK flag UK '18AvailableBook Now
German flag Germany '18AvailableBook Now
Hungarian flag Hungary '18AvialableBook Now
Belgian flag Belgium '185% DiscountBook Now
Italian flag Italy '189% DiscountBook Now
Singapore flag Singapore '1828% DiscountBook Now
Mexico flag Mexico '18AvailableBook Now