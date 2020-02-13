Vettel has 'enough time' to discuss F1 future

Sebastian Vettel says he and Ferrari have "enough time" to talk about a 2021 contract.

Actually, the German is racing awkwardly into the new season, as his young teammate Charles Leclerc has gained equal number 1 status and a new contract through 2024.

Team boss Mattia Binotto said he will begin to seriously consider the matter after the opening races of the season.

"The situation is like this," 32-year-old Vettel told the German broadcaster RTL.





"We are talking about 2021 but 2020 hasn't even started yet. I think there will be enough time to do that."

Vettel admitted he looked back "intensively" on the 2019 season to analyse what went wrong.

"You always turn a few screws," he said, "but in the end we just weren't strong enough as a team. It wasn't a good year from my side either.

"It just didn't go well."

So for now, Vettel is wanting to talk only about 2020, arguing that he will have "enough time" to turn his attention to a new contract for 2021.

"If I compare the situation to that of three years ago, I did not have a contract until August," he said.

"I don't think it changes much. At some point, we will have to settle all of this, my future, but I think we will have enough time."

