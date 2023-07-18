Vettel Considers Role as F1 Sustainability Officer for the Sport's Future
Jul.18 - Sebastian Vettel is not ruling out a return to Formula 1, after retiring as a driver.
The quadruple world champion appeared at the famous Goodwood festival at the weekend with his personal collection of iconic historic F1 cars - all powered by sustainable fuels.
His goal is to show that "you can have fun but perhaps in a more responsible way. It's something that maybe not everyone has fully understood yet", the 36-year-old German said.
Vettel thinks it's urgent for motor racing to catch up with the climate change debate because there is a risk that governments will ultimately ban such environmentally-harmful activities.
To that end, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted that a role for Vettel as some sort of sustainability officer may be on the cards.
"We'll see, but I have some ideas," said Vettel.
"I was in Monaco earlier this year. I had a very good meeting with Stefano."
He says he has actually received "a lot of interest" to get involved in motorsport again, "but I made a goal last year that I want to be free".
"I say no to a lot of things because I want to get to know this version of myself that in a way doesn't know what to do," said Vettel.
"I also spend a lot of time with my children but I don't want to live the lives of my children. That will not be my main task even if I want to be there for them," he insisted.
"Sooner or later I will probably find a new challenge."
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
I've never seen or heard such a title (if that even exists), but indeed if anything, only in a non-driving capacity at max.
To that end, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has admitted that a role for Vettel as some sort of sustainability officer may be on the cards.
A pointless role, they don't need to employ SV to know what the right thing to do is, and at the right tempo, on the other hand , it ticks all the right boxes for the green warriors to have a 4x wdc onboard, adds credibility--which i think is more likely the reason Liberty would employ him
He currently has the appearance of a bushranger out of the 19th century! Maybe that will appeal more to the green lobby and circumvent some of the radicals interfering with major sporting events around the world.
"The Shrub" has no place in F1!! Making him the eco-compliance authority is like putting a fox in the hen-house to keep them in order.
After demonstrating a clear anti-F1 eco-bias is grounds for disqualification for any role within the sport. There are enough regulator's in the FIA as it is - why would any motor sport invite a vehement eco-warrior into their fold.
Any attempt to reduce the carbon-footprint of F1 is simply virtue-signaling at it's worst. Let's not fool ourselves into thinking any measures to go "green" are carbon-neutral.
Wind-generator's and photo-voltaic cell are all produced using petro-chemicals and rare-earth minerals that themselves carry a significant socio-economic and carbon footprint that will never be "paid back".
Technology exists to free us of the yolk of polluting energy sources, but has been suppressed by governments.
My Canadian friend, we agree on most issues but 'virtue signalling' is precisely what F1 must do. Of course there are reasonable solutions to the pollution challenges. And, frankly, F1 is not going to pioneer those solutions. Doesn't matter the energy source, we race cars on a closed course for no other reason than having fun. We need to signal the world that 'fun' is a virtue.