Vettel admits talking with Aston Martin about 2021

Jul.17 - Sebastian Vettel has admitted he is having talks with Racing Point about potentially joining the new Aston Martin project for 2021.

"I think it's quite normal to get information," he told Sky Deutschland in Hungary.

"It is important that I make the right decision for myself."

AlphaTauri driver Daniil Kvyat thinks quadruple world champion Vettel would be able to adjust to life in the midfield.





"I think so, as Kimi Raikkonen did as well," said the Russian.

"It doesn't matter if you are with the top team or in the middle, the task does not change - to squeeze the maximum from the car. And Sebastian is good at that."

However, both Lance Stroll - whose father Lawrence owns the team - and Sergio Perez are under contract for 2021.

Reports indicate that Racing Point can pay out Mexican Perez's deal by July 31, with a seven-digit compensation fee.

"I think I'm with the team as far as I know," Perez said on Thursday. "I have a contract.

"We will see what happens in the next weeks but from my point of view, I've got a contract and I fully believe in the future of the team."

However, Perez also admitted that he "got contacted" by another F1 team last week.

Italian sources indicate that the team in contact with Perez could be Alfa Romeo, who may even make an announcement about him replacing Kimi Raikkonen for 2021 on August 2.

But Haas boss Gunther Steiner suggested to Auto Motor und Sport that he may also have been in touch with Perez.

"You'd have to ask him yourself," he said. "I talk to a lot of drivers but at the moment I don't want to contribute to the speculation."

Meanwhile, even Lance Stroll admitted his seat is not "locked in" at Racing Point for 2021, adding: "It's up to management to decide what's best for the team."

Check out more items on this website about: