Vesti's F1 Path: Dual Reservist Role with Mercedes and McLaren

Apr.24 - A hopeful rookie is hoping his big chance to prove himself in Formula 1 may be looming just around the corner.

After years of waiting for his own chance, reigning Formula 2 champion Theo Pourchaire turned his attention to Japan's Super Formula series this year - whilst also getting his first couple of opportunities in Indycar.

Pourchaire's F2 runner-up last year was Frederik Vesti, who this year was signed for the European Le Mans series in the LMP2 class.

But the 22-year-old Dane, who reportedly came close to replacing Logan Sargeant at Williams this year, is also not giving up on Formula 1.

Vesti, backed by Williams' engine partner Mercedes, said late last year: "There are around 15 drivers who are out of contract in F1 in 2025, so I will be right there to knock on the doors of all the teams."

By 'right there', he means in the Formula 1 paddock - as a regular on-site reserve driver for Mercedes' works team. And as part of that deal, he could also end up on the grid at the wheel of a McLaren this season.

"As part of the agreement that Mercedes has with McLaren, I can also act as a reserve driver for them," he told the broadcaster Viaplay.

"So if one of their drivers falls ill or something, they (McLaren) also have the option of putting me in the car."

Vesti said that if McLaren does call him up, it wouldn't be too difficult for him to find his way around the cockpit.

"I know the Mercedes engine very well," he said. "I know how to handle it. And I know how to use the steering wheel and all the buttons.

"It makes it quite easy to be a reserve driver for another team that has a Mercedes engine."

