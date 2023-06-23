Verstappen's supremacy shines while Pérez seeks braking breakthrough
Jun.23 - Sergio Pérez says he's only struggling with the "braking" of his Red Bull car.
The Mexican arrived in Montreal recently denying team boss Christian Horner's claim that his drop in form was due to the pressure of trying to go head-to-head with Max Verstappen for the drivers' title.
"I don't think so," Perez insisted.
As far as former Renault boss Flavio Briatore is concerned, Perez's problem is more fundamental than that - he's simply not as good as his Dutch teammate.
"We saw the usual absolute supremacy of a driver, Max Verstappen, in Canada," he told the Italian business newspaper Il Riformista.
"His teammate Checo Perez, on the other hand, was far behind. It was another demonstration that not only the car must be good but the driver must also be up to the task," Italian Briatore added.
But according to Perez, his performance dip simply has a technical explanation.
"I have problems with the braking," he is quoted by the Spanish newspaper Diario Sport. "I need to work with the team to find out what is happening.
"Mentally I feel strong," the 33-year-old insisted. "I'm not in a tunnel of negativity or anything.
"I'm strong. I'll come back," Perez added.
"In the most recent races I have lacked pace, it's true," he admitted, "but not in Monaco where I was fast all weekend. I just made a mistake.
"I think mentally you have to be strong, and I am. I know that I will get through this difficult period."
It must be hard to admit that you are not as good as you purport to be
He is good but not great
Sergio is at times quicker than Max but he is not consistently as quick as Max or Fernando. I do think that he may be having an issue dialing in the braking with the dynamic energy regen braking in combination with the kinetic braking at the wheels. Sergio in the RB should at least always be behind Max, dicing with Alonso. Part of the braking issue may be as Max stated that he believes that he and Alonso have that extra mental capacity to be at 100% concentration on the driving and yet still have the multitasking to be able to be making other deductions and strategic calculations. By their actions this seems to be a valid observation and could be why Max can dial in and adjusting the braking more easily during a race. Sergio, however is a very good driver and probably the best driver for RB other than Max.
probably the best driver for RB other than Max."EVER" ?
Currently. Meaning that there is no better option to replace Sergio. And there are plenty of drivers in the history of F1 of similar caliber and talent to Sergio who have been world champion.
What i was trying to get across, Is Checo , the best No 2 Rb have ever had ?, id say the answer is yes, its his 3rd yr and hes there till 25, all the others who've been No 2 there haven't done as well Imo
Absolutely correct. But then that is normal for you. :) Checo is not just a good #2, but a great one. Will he ever be WDC? Not bloody likely. But he deserves rating as a driver and team player.
where will it all end Professor lol