Verstappen's Skiing Ban Ends: Red Bull Team Relaxes Rules

Feb.16 - Red Bull's ban on Max Verstappen taking part in "dangerous sports" appears to be over.

It was just before Christmas when the triple world champion admitted that the contractual ban on him skiing and doing other dangerous extracurricular activities was "sad".

"You can also slip in the shower and break your neck. There is risk in anything," he said at the time.

However, the 26-year-old admitted on Thursday that he had prepared hard for the record-setting 24-grand prix calendar this year - with a brand new trainer.

The Dutchman's former trainer, Bradley Scanes, stepped down to spend more time with his family, and so Verstappen poached Carlos Sainz's trainer - Rupert Manwaring.

Verstappen revealed at the launch of Red Bull's 2024 car: "I also went skiing again for the first time in years.

"I was careful of course and didn't leave the slopes. But I feel fit and I really enjoy working with Rupert already. I don't like training, but I know I have to and I try to make it as fun as possible," he added.

Verstappen said Manwaring had taken him outside of his comfort zone, having previously opted to train in "warm countries" over the European winter.

"He already worked in Formula 1, so he basically knows what a driver needs," he said of Manwaring. "I'm used to certain things, so is he, then you look together to see what is best.

"We started working from that perspective, applied and adjusting things to achieve a nice and good training schedule. I am fit and fresh."

