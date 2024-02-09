Verstappen's Ferrari Future: Is Max Destined for the Reds?

Feb.9 - Max Verstappen may well end his own Formula 1 career in red just like his 2021 title nemesis and fellow multiple world champion Lewis Hamilton.

That is the view of Gaetan Vigneron, the long-time F1 commentator for the Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

He said he's not overly shocked by the news of 39-year-old Hamilton's sensational 2025 move from Mercedes to Ferrari - having seen many greats do a similar thing over the years.

"It's one of the great transfers in the history of F1, but there have been others," said Vigneron.

"Ferrari is an attractive brand that makes everyone dream. Ayrton Senna, Hamilton's idol, wanted to end his career at Ferrari. Michael Schumacher did it and he was champion. (Fernando) Alonso and (Sebastian) Vettel tried and failed.

"Now, if Hamilton can win his eighth world title with the reds, he might be the greatest of all time. The Italian brand is so attractive that I wouldn't even be surprised if one day we are told that Max Verstappen is ending his career at Ferrari," he added.

Triple world champion Verstappen will be 31 years old when his current Red Bull contract expires at the end of 2028.

