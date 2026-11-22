Max Verstappen admits he is uneasy about F1's Gulf finales, while Fernando Alonso questions why Las Vegas sits one week before Qatar. The calendar has its critics.

Max Verstappen has admitted he would rather stay home than travel to Formula 1's final two races in the Middle East, despite assurances from the FIA and F1 that Qatar and Abu Dhabi are safe.

With regional tensions continuing and broadcasters including Sky Deutschland deciding not to send personnel to Qatar, the Red Bull driver has now openly expressed his discomfort.

"Do I feel comfortable with that? No, I would rather stay at home," Verstappen told Viaplay.

"But we have been given certain guarantees and then we have to assume that they are correct. So be it, I can't make much more of it."

He said the recent MotoGP event in Qatar was difficult to compare because it took place during a more uncertain period.

"It is not necessarily pleasant to go somewhere knowing that rockets could still be flying around your ears in the surrounding countries," Verstappen said.

"But we are going there nonetheless."

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso has criticised the wider F1 calendar, questioning why Las Vegas is scheduled immediately before the two Gulf races rather than alongside the earlier American rounds.

"Two weeks ago we were in Austin and Mexico, a couple of hours from here. Then we went to Brazil, then to Europe, and now we're back here for 72 hours," the Aston Martin driver said.

"Since we're racing in Qatar next weekend, racing here this weekend is almost pointless. For our team, this isn't a race, it's more of an exhibition run."

Gulf finales: what the paddock said Final two races Qatar and Abu Dhabi Verstappen's stance Would rather stay home Sky Deutschland No personnel sent to Qatar Alonso on Las Vegas An exhibition run Alonso on the Vegas trip Back for 72 hours

Related: Norris and Bottas shrug off Gulf fears before Qatar

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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