Verstappen Won't Skip Race for Child's Birth; Talks About 2026 Engine

Feb.24 - Max Verstappen says he will not be sitting out a single race even though his girlfriend, Kelly, is preparing to give birth to their first child together.

The Dutch driver recently revealed that the baby - believed to be a girl - is due "not before the start of the season". Reports indicate the child's actual due date is around the time of the season opener in Australia in mid-March.

"It's possible, but I won't do it," said the quadruple world champion when asked if he might choose to sit out a race so he doesn't miss the birth.

"This is just part of being a Formula 1 driver," he is quoted as saying by Algemeen Dagblad. "If it happens, it happens. I can't do anything about it.

"Unfortunately, Formula 1 drivers don't get free time like that, but at the same time, I'm not the one who gives birth. Or maybe I will be suspended because I have too many penalty points for swearing," Verstappen laughed.

When asked how being a father might change him, he answered: "To be honest, I hope not much."

Amid rumours Verstappen could trigger an exit clause in his Red Bull contract after this season, perhaps to avoid the debut of the team's all-new engine project, photos have emerged of him testing a Verstappen.com-liveried Aston Martin GT3 car at Paul Ricard.

He admits he has a few concerns about the Red Bull-Ford engine for 2026 and beyond.

"Of course there are question marks," said the 27-year-old. "It's a new manufacturer so naturally there are question marks in your mind and I think everyone has that, right?

"I'm not saying it's going to be very easy to be competitive straight away, but I believe we can do a good job and I believe what people are saying," Verstappen added.

"I could be stressed about it, but wouldn't that just be a waste of energy? I don't want to worry too much about life anymore. If it's no good, it's no good. If it's good, it's good. I just have to get on with life."

Red Bull was mired in internal conflict and a performance decline in 2024, but Verstappen insists he is still happy at the team. "Red Bull feels like my second family," he said.

"I can be completely myself within the team and that is very important to me. It seems like we have a bit more fun than the average team on the grid and I think that is also very important."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: