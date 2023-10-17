Verstappen's Collector's Dream: F2004 Appeal to Ferrari's Elkann

Oct.17 - Max Verstappen says he wants Ferrari chairman John Elkann to give him a call.

However, the call would not be about a potential deal to see the triple world champion make the sensational move from Red Bull to Ferrari.

Rather, Dutchman Verstappen, 26, has his eye on one of the most historic and successful old Formula 1 cars in history.

"For my personal collection, I would like the three cars with which I have been world champion in," he told La Gazzetta dello Sport's weekly magazine Sportweek.

"But I'd also like Michael Schumacher's F2004," Verstappen added. "It's very expensive but it's an incredible car - but I don't know where to buy it.

"Yes, this is an appeal to John Elkann. I hope you read this and call me," he said.

The V10-powered F2004 is one of the most dominant and iconic F1 cars in history, winning 15 of the 18 races.

