Verstappen wants a V10 as Alonso laments 16 wasted years
Verstappen would happily go beyond the V8 plan and bring back screaming V10s, while Alonso says F1 wasted 16 years. Both say the 2026 rules have not delivered.
Max Verstappen has welcomed Formula 1's apparent decision to bring back V8 engines in 2030, but admits he would prefer a complete return to the screaming V10 era.
The FIA briefly announced an agreement in principle this week before mysteriously deleting the statement, with negotiations apparently still ongoing.
"It's definitely in the right direction," Verstappen said in Las Vegas.
"If it were entirely up to me, then of course I'd go back to a V10 or something like that. That sounds even better, but I know it's unrealistic."
The Red Bull driver said he would also remove most of the electrical component.
"Well, maybe it could be used as a push-to-pass, but not as much in terms of battery life," he said.
Verstappen believes the proposed change reflects growing recognition that the current 2026 regulations have failed to deliver.
"It's probably a combination of, perhaps, them listening to our advice, but also the realisation that what we have now is not what we need," said the Dutchman.
Fernando Alonso was even more critical, suggesting Formula 1 had wasted nearly two decades pursuing the wrong technology.
"It's frustrating that we didn't use V8 engines back in 2014," the Aston Martin driver said.
"From 2014 to 2030 or 2031, that's 16 or 17 years in which we haven't had pure racing."
"When you change the engines just eight months after the last regulation change, it shows that the previous decision wasn't the right one," he said.
"So, unfortunately, we'll have to live with these regulations for a few more years."
The 45-year-old added that he will not still be racing in Formula 1 when the proposed V8 engines arrive.
Related: FIA deletes its own V8 2030 announcement within minutes
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Yes! V10's revving at 20.000 rpm is most beautiful sound in the world!