Verstappen would happily go beyond the V8 plan and bring back screaming V10s, while Alonso says F1 wasted 16 years. Both say the 2026 rules have not delivered.

Max Verstappen has welcomed Formula 1's apparent decision to bring back V8 engines in 2030, but admits he would prefer a complete return to the screaming V10 era.

The FIA briefly announced an agreement in principle this week before mysteriously deleting the statement, with negotiations apparently still ongoing.

"It's definitely in the right direction," Verstappen said in Las Vegas.

"If it were entirely up to me, then of course I'd go back to a V10 or something like that. That sounds even better, but I know it's unrealistic."

The Red Bull driver said he would also remove most of the electrical component.

"Well, maybe it could be used as a push-to-pass, but not as much in terms of battery life," he said.

Verstappen believes the proposed change reflects growing recognition that the current 2026 regulations have failed to deliver.

"It's probably a combination of, perhaps, them listening to our advice, but also the realisation that what we have now is not what we need," said the Dutchman.

Fernando Alonso was even more critical, suggesting Formula 1 had wasted nearly two decades pursuing the wrong technology.

"It's frustrating that we didn't use V8 engines back in 2014," the Aston Martin driver said.

"From 2014 to 2030 or 2031, that's 16 or 17 years in which we haven't had pure racing."

"When you change the engines just eight months after the last regulation change, it shows that the previous decision wasn't the right one," he said.

"So, unfortunately, we'll have to live with these regulations for a few more years."

The 45-year-old added that he will not still be racing in Formula 1 when the proposed V8 engines arrive.

The V8 plan: what the drivers said Proposal V8 engines from 2030, agreement in principle Status FIA statement deleted, talks ongoing Verstappen Prefers a V10 and far less electrical power Alonso "16 or 17 years" without pure racing Alonso's view Will not be racing when V8s arrive

Related: FIA deletes its own V8 2030 announcement within minutes

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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