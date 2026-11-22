Almost 10,000 readers crowned Max Verstappen the greatest of all time, yet he shrugs it off while George Russell's Las Vegas fury lingers and Daytona beckons in January.

Max Verstappen has been voted Formula 1's greatest driver of all time by readers of a Dutch magazine, just as George Russell accused the Red Bull star of behaving as though he is better than everyone else.

Almost 10,000 readers of Formule 1 Magazine participated in the poll, placing the four-time world champion ahead of the sport's other legends.

The result follows another bitter exchange between Verstappen and Russell after their collision during final practice in Las Vegas.

"I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else," Russell told Sky Italia.

Verstappen, however, appeared largely indifferent to the greatest-ever accolade.

"I do like that my father believes in me," he joked, referring to Jos Verstappen's similar assessment of his place among the greats.

"To be honest, you can't compare the times. And that's not what I'm doing it for at all. They are different generations."

"I don't worry too much about that either. I just do my best every weekend."

The Dutchman appeared more interested in another endurance racing adventure, confirming that he is considering an entry in the 24 Hours of Daytona, potentially as early as January.

"We're looking at whether that's possible," he said.

"That's one I'd like to do, yes."

Verstappen indicated he would race a GT3 car rather than a prototype, with Daytona's January date making participation possible alongside Formula 1.

But he ruled out following Fernando Alonso into the Dakar Rally.

"No, I'm not doing that. I'm not going into the sand," he joked.

"Well, maybe build a sandcastle on the beach with the little one. But not in the desert."

Verstappen's greatest-ever poll Poll result Verstappen voted greatest ever Voters Almost 10,000 readers Publication Formule 1 Magazine (Dutch) World titles Four Next challenge 24 Hours of Daytona, January

Related: Verstappen and Russell reignite old rivalry after Vegas clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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