Max Verstappen missed the FIA's plan for permanent stewards in 2027, yet likes it and wants paid marshals too. After a long season he is running on battery-saving mode.

Max Verstappen has admitted he barely follows Formula 1 news away from the circuit, revealing he had no idea the FIA was introducing permanent stewards from 2027.

When asked about the recently announced changes by Viaplay in Las Vegas, the Red Bull driver appeared genuinely surprised.

"When did they bring it out?" he asked.

"I don't read that many Formula 1-related things. I have no idea. I hadn't heard it yet."

Nevertheless, Verstappen welcomed the initiative, suggesting that circuit marshals should also become paid professionals rather than relying so heavily on volunteers.

"I hope so. It also depends on how they decide. Overall, I think this is good," he said.

"I also have that discussion more often with track marshals. They also have to be paid and you have to work with a fixed group of people."

"That costs a lot of money for the FIA, but that makes it all more professional. That's the same with the stewards, so I hope that works out well."

Meanwhile, Verstappen admitted he is looking forward to the end of another exhausting season, particularly after the extravagant Las Vegas spectacle.

"The puppet show in the paddock not so much, but I'm here to race. I'm doing my thing," he said.

"I'm on battery-saving mode, like on the phone. Nice and ordinary, zen."

He added: "We've had a lot of races already, so I'm also counting down a bit to the end.

"On the track, I always want to get the best out of it. That's how I'm built, but I don't want to do a lot of crazy things outside."

Verstappen on the FIA shake-up: key facts Change Permanent FIA stewards Start 2027 Verstappen view Overall good Marshals Should be paid professionals Season mood Battery-saving mode

Related: Verstappen and Russell reignite old rivalry after Vegas clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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