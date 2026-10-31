Verstappen Tells Lawson to Act 'Smarter' After Mexico Clash

A Friday practice session is meant to be quiet. Verstappen and Lawson turned it into a red flag and a grid penalty each.

Max Verstappen has warned Liam Lawson that fighting a Red Bull stablemate so aggressively in practice is "not very smart" while his 2027 Formula 1 future remains uncertain.

What happened between Verstappen and Lawson in Mexico practice?

The pair went wheel-to-wheel during Friday practice in Mexico, eventually making contact at Turn 14 and scattering carbon fibre debris across the circuit.

The session was briefly red-flagged while marshals cleared the track, and the stewards later handed both drivers one-place grid penalties for erratic driving.

Verstappen: "I would act a little bit smarter"

"Maybe not very smart behaviour what he was trying to do there," Verstappen said.

"At the end of the day, it's not going to change my weekend but if I would be him, I would act a little bit smarter," he added.

"Also when you're fighting for your seat, it's not very smart behaviour."

How did Lawson and Racing Bulls react?

Lawson had complained over the radio: "He just drove into me. He drives into me every weekend."

Racing Bulls boss Alan Permane was unimpressed with both.

"I think one word, just 'unnecessary' in a practice session," he said.

"Completely unnecessary and I say that to both of them."

Does the clash hurt Lawson's 2027 seat chances?

The timing is awkward for Lawson, whose 2027 seat is still not confirmed and who admitted before the incident that he has deliberately tried not to think about it.

"Given how the season is going, especially the last few races, I don't see any point in dwelling on it or worrying about it," said the New Zealander.

His potential replacement Nikola Tsolov was meanwhile driving the Racing Bulls in FP1 and finished only a tenth behind Arvid Lindblad.

Tsolov also had an unusual moment in the pits when he complained of losing feeling in his leg and stood up in the cockpit while trying to restore sensation.

Who was fastest on Friday in Mexico?

At the front, Ferrari lived up to pre-weekend expectations, with Charles Leclerc fastest in both Friday sessions.

Red Bull technical director Pierre Wache acknowledged Ferrari's strength.

"In slow corners, they clearly have a lot of downforce. We are not far away and hopefully we can challenge them," he said.

Fast Facts: Verstappen vs Lawson Contact Turn 14, Friday practice Session Briefly red-flagged Penalty One grid place each Permane "Unnecessary" Fastest Leclerc, both sessions

Related: Lawson Admits He Has No Idea About 2027 Future

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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