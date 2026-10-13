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Verstappen takes it race by race as Lambiase exit nears

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Verstappen takes it race by race as Lambiase exit nears
Leopold 2 min read
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Verstappen refuses to call himself an Austin contender, even as Red Bull starts handing his race engineering from Lambiase to Hart and the bumps loom large.

Max Verstappen says his partner Kelly Piquet understands why he is giving up his only free Formula 1 weekend for another race, as Red Bull continues to prepare for life after Gianpiero Lambiase.

Verstappen will race in the GT World Challenge at Portimao during the only free weekend in a packed run of six Formula 1 events across seven weeks.

Asked what Piquet thought of the decision, Verstappen said she understands.

"I think it helps that she comes from a racing family," he said.

"At the same time, she also knows that I have to feel good and be happy. So we always try to find compromises, on my part and on her part, and spend as much time together in there as possible."

"She has no problem with it."

Red Bull prepares for Lambiase exit

Meanwhile, Red Bull is now actively preparing for Lambiase's departure to McLaren.

Tom Hart is expected to become Verstappen's race engineer next season, and the transition is already beginning before 2026 is over.

Hart is set to work with Verstappen in Austin, Sao Paulo and Las Vegas, while Lambiase returns for Mexico City, Qatar and Abu Dhabi before leaving the team.

Lambiase was still alongside Verstappen for Red Bull's Singapore victory and podium celebrations, potentially one of his final wins with the four-time champion.

Red Bull has now won back-to-back races, and team boss Laurent Mekies believes the recent form is particularly significant because it has come across very different circuits.

"The car should continue to be competitive after what it has shown in the last three races," he said when asked about Austin.

But Mekies warned against assuming the turnaround is permanent.

"Nothing is ever guaranteed."

He pointed specifically to "McLaren's consecutive victories followed by setbacks".

"It's a battle in every race," added the Frenchman.

Verstappen is equally cautious about Austin despite Red Bull's sudden status as the form team.

"I don't want to say now that I will be in the fight in Austin," he said.

"The last few weekends have been great, but I just take it race by race."

He is already concerned about one particular feature of the Circuit of The Americas.

"From what I saw in WEC, the track is incredibly bumpy," said Verstappen.

"I'll probably need to order a new spine, I think, after the weekend. I'll become like RoboCop."

Verstappen and Red Bull
Free weekendGT World Challenge at Portimao
Run of racesSix F1 events in seven weeks
Next race engineerTom Hart
Hart worksAustin, Sao Paulo, Las Vegas
Lambiase returnsMexico City, Qatar, Abu Dhabi

Related: McLaren eyes early Lambiase arrival amid upgrade doubts

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Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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