A race winner's fury, a rival's regret and a team boss who can afford to shrug: Vegas ended with the Verstappen and Russell feud at full volume and no apology in sight.

Max Verstappen has launched an extraordinary attack on George Russell after their bitter Las Vegas rivalry ended with the Mercedes driver crashing out of contention for victory.

The pair had already clashed during practice, before Russell accused Verstappen of behaving as though he was better than everyone else.

They then fought fiercely for the lead during Sunday's chaotic Grand Prix, until Russell hit the wall.

"Haha, well done. My God..." Verstappen laughed over the radio as it happened.

When asked about Russell's misfortune afterwards, the race winner was merciless.

"Karma is a bitch," he declared in the FIA press conference.

"He deserved it," Verstappen added to Dutch reporters later.

Asked whether Russell's criticism had motivated him, the four-time champion delivered an even harsher response.

"His comments don't motivate me because he's nowhere near my level. All talk off the track, and on the track he's been an absolute joke this season."

Verstappen admitted that, despite his dislike of the battery-dominated racing, he had enjoyed their wheel-to-wheel battle.

"I had fun with that, especially with that one person who had no chance," he said.

Russell refuses to apologise

Russell, however, refused to apologise for taking the risk that resulted in a whack against the wall.

"The risk was too high and I paid the price but I could have been conservative and I would probably have come home P3," he said. "I was going for the win."

He insisted he still respected Verstappen's ability despite their intense spat.

"I have the utmost respect for Max, his talent, and everything he's achieved. But yeah, we disagree on a lot of other things," Russell told Viaplay.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff dismissed the feud as "mutual provocation", while Red Bull's Laurent Mekies insisted it was not distracting his team.

"Our approach is that we focus on racing," Mekies said.

"We're even a little proud that we don't care what's being said around us. We simply consider this to be background noise. So no, it doesn't distract us at all."

Wolff was more concerned that both Mercedes drivers had thrown away a potential victory, with Kimi Antonelli also making a costly battery management mistake.

"Those were driver errors," Wolff said.

"George misjudged the situation and Kimi drained the battery. The victory was there."

With both championships already secured, however, Wolff could afford to be philosophical.

"Otherwise I would be really furious. As it was, the race had enormous entertainment value."

Verstappen v Russell in Las Vegas Race winner Max Verstappen Russell's gamble Hit the wall going for the win Russell's view Would probably have been P3 if conservative Wolff's verdict Mutual provocation Title picture Both championships already secured

Related: Verstappen and Russell reignite old rivalry after Vegas clash

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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