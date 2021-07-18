Verstappen says he is uninjured after heavy crash at Silverstone

Jul.18 - Max Verstappen is uninjured after his serious crash during the Grand Prix of Great Britain. The Dutchman came into contact with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on the opening lap and shot hard into the tire stacks at Copse corner. Verstappen was taken to hospital as a precaution for a number of medical checks, but luckily nothing was left of it.

"First of all, I'm glad I'm okay," Verstappen said from the hospital. “It was a hard blow with 51G, but I feel okay. Of course I am very disappointed to be driven out of the race in this way. The given time penalty does not help us in any way and does not do justice to Lewis' dangerous manoeuvre on the track."

"I think it's disrespectful and unsportsmanlike to see the cheers after the game while I was still in hospital, but we have to move on."

Next race is in two weeks on the Hungaroring in Hungary on the 1st of August.

Check out more items on this website about: