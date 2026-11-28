Verstappen wants Daytona, the Nurburgring and Spa in 2027, but only with proper funding and a winning chance. Nelson Piquet's 1992 Indy crash is why the 500 stays off his list.

Max Verstappen is planning an ambitious program of endurance racing in 2027, but has ruled out the Indianapolis 500 because of the serious injuries suffered by his partner Kelly's father Nelson Piquet.

The quadruple world champion is considering January's Daytona 24 Hours, along with the Nurburgring and Spa 24-hour races, although he insists any participation must be properly funded.

"It always starts with the budget," Verstappen explained to Dutch media.

"I don't want to pay for all this out of pocket. I don't think anyone likes to do that. Then it doesn't matter how much money you have."

Verstappen is also determined that any additional racing commitments must offer a realistic chance of victory.

"I want to do all endurance races, but I want to do it the right way. I want to be able to prepare myself well and do it with the right team," he said.

"I'm not going there just to participate. I'm going there to win."

Why Indy 500 stays off limits

However, the Indy 500 remains firmly off his list, despite suggestions that his impressive slipstream tactics in Las Vegas demonstrated the skills needed for oval racing.

"It's not so much that I think I wouldn't be good at it. It has to do with risk management. That's why I don't want to do it," he said.

Verstappen pointed to the horrific 1992 Indianapolis crash suffered by triple F1 champion Piquet, the father of his partner Kelly.

"I like to watch it, but I also know that there are high risks in crashes. I know more than enough examples. Even my father-in-law had a very serious crash there.

"When I see how he's had to live his whole life after that crash, that's a risk I don't want to take, if I'm already doing Formula 1 and driving the GT3."

Piquet sustained devastating injuries to his legs and feet, requiring extensive surgery and rehabilitation.

"At some point, you're taking enough risk," Verstappen concluded.

"Sometimes it's good to have a few weekends where you don't live constantly on the limit."

Verstappen 2027 plans Daytona 24 Hours January, under consideration Other races Nurburgring and Spa 24-hour Condition Properly funded, with a chance to win Ruled out Indianapolis 500 Reason Nelson Piquet's 1992 Indy crash Status Quadruple world champion

Related: Antonelli eyes Nordschleife team-up with Verstappen

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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