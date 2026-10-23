In Singapore it was a joke about needing a new spine. In Austin, Max Verstappen says it is no laughing matter.

Max Verstappen says medical checks have shown damage to the lower part of his spine, as he renewed his criticism of the extreme bumps at the Circuit of The Americas.

The Red Bull driver had joked in Singapore that he might need "a new spine" after Austin. On arrival in Texas, he made clear the issue is serious.

"That was a joke, but actually it's no laughing matter," he said.

"It's incredibly bumpy here."

Why are the Austin bumps worse with the 2026 cars?

Verstappen said the problem has grown with the current cars, particularly in braking zones and corners.

"I think it is getting worse than before, because the car sits lower in the corners compared to the straights where we are now using straight mode," he explained.

"And most of the bumps are on braking or in the corners."

"I think this is a great place with one of the best layouts ever, but the bumps here are unacceptable."

How big are the forces on Verstappen's spine?

Verstappen put numbers on it.

"Last year, for example, you would take something like 5 or 6G in a corner," he said. "But I had a few vertical impacts of 9G on my spine."

"I can tell you that this is not pleasant. And from the checks I had done on my spine, it became clear that the underside doesn't look good."

What does Verstappen want COTA to do?

He said resurfacing work has only treated the symptoms.

"You have to get to the root of the problem, so what lies beneath the asphalt," said Verstappen.

"That of course means you have to break up the entire track. That costs a lot of money and time, but frankly, that would be the only right way to solve this."

"That damage will become even greater"

Verstappen said drivers should not simply accept the bumps as part of racing.

"I know this is part of racing and that it's part of the sport, but I've suffered this damage from the cars of the past few years," said the quadruple world champion.

"If we continue to find it acceptable that we continue to drive here, that damage will become even greater."

What did Verstappen say about Horner's book?

Verstappen was also asked about Christian Horner's new book and the stream of claims about Red Bull's recent past.

"To be honest, I don't read books at all," he smiled.

"I don't think I need to sit here and tell you what I think is right or wrong, or which events I experienced differently."

"That is all in the past. What is happening right now is what matters most to me."

Why this matters

Drivers have complained about the Austin bumps for years. What changes the tone this time is that a four-time champion is linking them to damage he says shows up in his own medical checks, and calling for the track to be rebuilt from the base up rather than patched again.

Fast Facts: Verstappen and COTA Circuit Circuit of The Americas Vertical impacts Up to 9G Cornering load 5 to 6G Verdict Bumps "unacceptable" His fix Rebuild the track base

Related: Austin's 2026 Tyre Change Could Upset the Odds

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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