While Bottas, Perez and Antonelli fought stomach bugs in Mexico, Verstappen kept his strict routine: bottled water, motorhome meals and probiotics, and one salsa regret.

Max Verstappen has explained the strict precautions he takes to avoid illness at races such as Mexico, where several drivers were hit by stomach problems during the weekend.

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and newly crowned champion Kimi Antonelli were among those affected, with Bottas having posted a photo of himself eating an authentic Mexican taco in a restaurant shortly before becoming unwell.

Verstappen says he takes a much more cautious approach.

"I brush my teeth with bottled water and don't use tap water," he explained.

He even avoids ice in drinks.

"I eat mainly in the motorhome, where they are very careful," the Red Bull driver added.

"At the hotel you have to be a little careful."

The four-time world champion also said he avoids unfamiliar food and uses probiotics.

"I don't eat anything unusual."

"I've been doing it for a few years now and it does help," said Verstappen.

He even recalled one previous holiday experience in Portugal after being asked about tacos and spicy food.

"There was a salsa and I thought, 'Oh, great, add this orange salsa. Delicious'."

"Well... I almost died," he joked.

Fast Facts: Verstappen's routine Water Bottled, even for brushing teeth Meals Mainly in the motorhome Extras No ice in drinks, probiotics Affected in Mexico Bottas, Perez and Antonelli Titles Four-time world champion

Related: Antonelli Falls Ill Before Mexico Title Shot

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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