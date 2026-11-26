Four-time champion Verstappen admits to 40 hours of GTA6 across the Las Vegas weekend, while entertaining his grandmother and partner Kelly Piquet, and still won.

Max Verstappen has revealed he spent an astonishing 40 hours playing the newly released Grand Theft Auto 6 during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend - and still managed to win the race.

The four-time world champion, already famous for his passion for online gaming and sim racing, admitted the extraordinary figure during a livestream.

When asked whether he had really clocked up 40 hours on GTA 6, Verstappen simply replied: "Yeah."

"I played a lot in the evening and in the morning in Vegas," he explained.

"I mean, I can't go out anyway and walk around."

The revelation is particularly remarkable given that Verstappen was also entertaining family members in Las Vegas, including his grandmother Marianne and partner Kelly Piquet.

Verstappen also revealed that he resisted the temptation to continue playing GTA6 on his flight home, choosing to catch up on sleep instead.

Verstappen and GTA6: key facts Game Grand Theft Auto 6 Hours played 40 Where Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend Result Won the race Family present Grandmother Marianne and Kelly Piquet Flight home Chose sleep over gaming

Related: Verstappen has GTA6 downloaded as F1 drivers reveal plans

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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