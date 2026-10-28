Verstappen Rejects Father Jos's 'Crazy' Superkart Racing Hobby
Jos Verstappen has found a new way to go 250kph. His son wants nothing to do with it.
Max Verstappen says there is no chance he will follow father Jos Verstappen into Superkart racing.
What are Superkarts?
Jos has apparently become heavily involved in the 250cc machines, which can reach around 250kph and accelerate from 0 to 100kph in under three seconds.
Will Max Verstappen race a Superkart?
When asked by Viaplay whether he might try one himself, Max was emphatic.
"No! They're all crazy," said the Red Bull driver.
"I'll come and see, but no. Absolutely not!"
Rallying is off the table too
He said the same principle applies to his father's rallying.
"No, it's too dangerous for me," added Verstappen, a four-time world champion.
Why Max understands his father's new project
Verstappen nevertheless understands why Jos has thrown himself into it.
"If of course he does something, he has to do that right and go for the best material," he said.
"That's how I know him, of course, and that's how I became (myself) because of him. You always want the best material."
Related: Jos pushes Max towards gravel, but Verstappen says no