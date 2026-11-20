Verstappen wants no part of F1's WHOOP heart rate plan, saying he knows when he is tired. He also trusts the FIA and F1 to rule on the Middle East races.

Max Verstappen has ruled out participating in Formula 1's new biometric monitoring initiative, insisting he has no interest in sharing his heart rate or other physical data with television viewers.

F1 announced a four-year partnership with wearable technology company WHOOP this week, allowing participating drivers' physiological data to be incorporated into live broadcasts from 2027.

But Verstappen has made clear he will not be among them.

"I don't like being tracked," he told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf. "I consider that a privacy issue."

"I also don't think this is something people need to see - people don't need to know that about me. And I don't want to know it myself either."

"I really do know when I get tired. When my heart rate is high and when it is low," he said. "There are drivers who would like to, but I don't. So I don't go along with that."

Meanwhile, Verstappen also commented on the continuing uncertainty surrounding F1's final two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

"I trust that Formula 1 and the FIA will make the right decision," he said.

"I don't have all the information. I am not an official."

He argued that the governing body and F1 management had access to intelligence unavailable to drivers or the public.

"What you see on the news is only five percent of what actually happens," Verstappen said.

"I just hope they make the right decision. That's the only thing you can rely on."

F1 and WHOOP at a glance Partner WHOOP wearable technology Deal Four-year partnership On air Participating drivers' data in broadcasts from 2027 Verstappen Will not take part His reason "I consider that a privacy issue" Also asked about Qatar and Abu Dhabi finales

Related: F1 to show drivers' health data on TV next year

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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