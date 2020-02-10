Verstappen not obsessed with being youngest champion

Max Verstappen says he is not obsessed about becoming F1's youngest ever world champion this year.

Sebastian Vettel currently holds that record, but many are predicting that 22-year-old Verstappen has a good chance of aiming for it in 2020.

"Honda has done an incredible job in the past 12 to 18 months," F1 sporting director Ross Brawn told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"I think if they continue like this in 2020, Red Bull will be hard to beat."





Verstappen, too, is also up to the task, according to former Red Bull driver Robert Doornbos.

He told Gassan magazine: "Max is the Messi of motorsport. Only once in a decade does a talent like him come along. Someone who can achieve so much at such a young age is unique.

"If you think something is impossible, Max does it anyway. He has proven that he can rise above the level of his equipment.

"But if the power is not there compared to Ferrari or Mercedes, it will be difficult," Doornbos admitted.

2020 is Verstappen's last chance to beat Vettel's youngest champion record, but the Dutchman indicated to Auto Zeitung that he is not obsessed.

"It would be cool, but whether I'm youngest or not, I always want to fight for titles," he said.

"I hope to have the chance this season and will give everything for it. I'm sure we'll have a good year, but of course we have to wait and see."

