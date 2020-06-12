Verstappen: No pre-Austria test not a disadvantage

Jun.12 - Max Verstappen says it is no disadvantage that he will not do any testing prior to the resumption of racing next month.

Mercedes' two drivers ran a 2018 car around the Silverstone circuit this week, and Ferrari is expected to follow suit with a test at Fiorano prior to Austria.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff told Osterreich: "It was about shaking off the rust.

"Except for the winter tests, my boys have not been in the car for seven months. We also looked at the corona rules such as social distancing."





But Verstappen says Red Bull is not doing the same.

"You have to use an old car with tyres that are not the same so I decided not to do it," said the Red Bull driver.

"I think three or four laps in Spielberg and we're back. It never takes me long to get the feel again because I practiced a lot with my father to be back on the limit as quickly as possible.

"So far, that has always worked well."

The Dutchman admits the long coronavirus shutdown was "boring", but he spent a lot of time in his home simulator and working with his personal trainer.

"I've been training maybe even better than before because we simply had more time," Verstappen told Sky Germany. "I think my form is better than it was in Australia."

