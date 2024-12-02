Verstappen Meets FIA President After Swearing Penalty Controversy

Dec.2 - FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has hit back hard at Formula 1 drivers complaining about his current governance of the sport.

Recently, the Grand Prix Drivers' Association penned a letter complaining about penalties for swearing - and demanding to know how financial penalties are spent.

Multiple drivers say the FIA has yet to respond, whilst also expressing concern about a recent and ongoing exodus of top-ranking FIA officials.

Ben Sulayem hit back by insisting: "They should concentrate on what they do best - driving. The decisions of the FIA are not their business," he added, in quotes reproduced by multiple international publications including Diario Sport.

As for the drivers' demand that they should be informed about the behind-the-scenes affairs of the FIA, the controversial 63-year-old added: "Why do we have to tell them?

"If something changes with the teams, do they inform us? No, they do not. We have our own rules that we follow."

Ben Sulayem also denied there is a "crisis" underway at the FIA, insisting the situation is being talked up "from the paddock and by the British press".

"With all due respect," he added, "why do I have to answer everything to the media? I have a responsibility to the FIA members and the sport. The media is fine, but they have no voting rights in the FIA.

"I was elected to put the FIA in order and that is what I am doing."

As for the drivers' demand to know how their financial penalties are spent, Ben Sulayem responded: "They can ask, but the drivers are paid millions - and do I ask them how they spend it? No, it's their business.

"Do you really think I would waste this money? This is the members' money and I was elected to look after it. I was elected to fix the situation in the FIA and I am fixing it. And I am very happy with our new team."

Meanwhile, De Telegraaf newspaper reports that Max Verstappen - penalised for saying the F-word in an FIA press conference - had a clear-the-air meeting with the FIA president in Qatar.

Sources close to the quadruple world champion report that it was a "good and mature conversation".

