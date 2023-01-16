Verstappen keeps long time troubled F1 sponsor
Jan.16 - Back-to-back world champion Max Verstappen will retain the backing of a long-time personal sponsor in 2023.
In September, Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo's CEO and owner Fritz van Eerd found himself at the centre of a money laundering scandal.
At the time, Verstappen's management distanced the 25-year-old driver from the story.
But Auto Bild now reports that Jumbo has axed every single one of its motorsport activities - except the personal backing provided to Verstappen.
"We will take a critical look at our activities in motorsport," new Jumbo boss Ton van Veen told Algemeen Dagblad newspaper.
"The exception is the contract with Max Verstappen."
