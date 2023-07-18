Verstappen inspires F1 to reward 'Grand Slam' weekend dominance
Jul.18 - Formula 1 could introduce a special prize for a 'clean sweep' grand prix weekend performance.
In Austria recently, dominant Red Bull driver Max Verstappen topped the results sheet after every single session - including two separate races and qualifying sessions.
It netted him an incredible maximum 34-point haul - but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali thinks the Dutchman and others like him should get something else as well in future.
"If a driver achieves both pole positions on a (sprint) weekend and also wins both races, he should be given a special award for it," the Italian is quoted by motorsport-total.com.
"He should receive something that recognises the sporting achievement."
Domenicali indicated that he will make a proposal to the F1 Commission at the end of July, with his idea to be "based on the concept of the Grand Slam".
whose it important to? That's right No one, all the drivers care about is the WDC, the rewards in the points already imo
So Domenicali likes to play tennis! The concept of a F1 Grand Slam sounds like insignificant nonsense to me, not original.
Why not a special award for the team that wins every race of the season? That would be significant!
C'mon, Stevie, we don't need another sticky star prize. Here's a thought. How about we start letting the drivers sew merit badges on their uni's for special achievements? What a load...