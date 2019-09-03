Verstappen: Honda must help solve poor race starts

Written by Melanie van de Brug
Max Verstappen says Red Bull-Honda has to improve the way his car gets off the line at the start of races.
The Dutchman says the start procedure hasn't changed in his four seasons with the team, but what has changed for 2019 is the success of his getaways.
"We are struggling this year to keep the wheelspin consistent," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport. "It's even different with every engine, so it's always a mystery if it will be ok or not. This year it's gone wrong quite a lot, so we know what we need to work on."
Verstappen has been remarkably uncritical of Honda this year, but he admits that the team's new engine partner is at the heart of the start-line trouble.
"We were the second best team on starts last year, and also the year before. So I really don't think we suddenly don't know how to do a good start. "But what we don't know now is how the engine will handle our input. We can try out a lot during testing and Honda is currently busy with that," he said. "They can see the things that need to be improved, but it takes time because it has to do with some characteristics of the engine."
Finally, Verstappen admitted it is possible he will take a grid penalty at Monza this weekend if Red Bull decides to run Honda's new Spec 4 engine.
Max please stop blaming Honda for YOUR poor starts! It is down to your driving skills Maxy Boy -, the day you start admitting that you are the issue you may get somewhere!
Max needs to blame the world instead of Max for everything -if things dont go well but it's down to Mad Max if things go smoothly
Grow a pair and stop being in denial! Also, stop crashing into others to try to overtake-learn some true driving skills!!!!
such a BS
Max has put down a string of of EXCEPTIONAL results in the 3rd best car in the last 20 races. Still, at the first sign of an error, the Max haters pop up again and start barking nonsense.
agree with you, but would say (still) the "5th best car"
3rd, 5th I'd say at certain tracks it's the 2nd fastest car. I just hope when Horner thinks about all those negative comments he made about Renault engines he'll remember they won 4 races last year and at this rate he won't win anymore with a Honda engine this year. Bear in mind 2018 had strong Mercedes AND Ferrari's this year only Mercedes are in top form!
Max triggers hatred and dislike (against himself) as much, or more than, Lewis.
The only difference being that all the comments against Max are tolerated and welcomed, whereas any criticism of Lewis is furiously attacked from all quarters.
let's see what Monza brings; starting from the back of the grid and with a new engine we should expect some interesting and hopefully spectacular driving from Max and also Alex.
Alex Albon has definitely not disappointed in Spa and had my "driver-of-the-day" vote.
Max, like Lewis, invites, and provokes, criticism and attacks from all quarters. The difference being that attacks on Max are welcomed and condoned, whereas any attack or criticism of Lewis is instantly counterattacked, and those that criticise Lewis are regarded with suspicion, often labeled as racists.
Comment 2 and 3 from Gerd and Gabethebabe prove otherwise