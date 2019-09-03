Verstappen: Honda must help solve poor race starts

Verstappen: Honda must help solve poor race starts
Sparks fly behind Max Verstappen driving the (33) RB15 on track during practice for the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 30, 2019 in Belgium. (Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images)

Written by Melanie van de Brug

Max Verstappen says Red Bull-Honda has to improve the way his car gets off the line at the start of races.

The Dutchman says the start procedure hasn't changed in his four seasons with the team, but what has changed for 2019 is the success of his getaways.

"We are struggling this year to keep the wheelspin consistent," Verstappen told Ziggo Sport. "It's even different with every engine, so it's always a mystery if it will be ok or not. This year it's gone wrong quite a lot, so we know what we need to work on."

Verstappen has been remarkably uncritical of Honda this year, but he admits that the team's new engine partner is at the heart of the start-line trouble.


"We were the second best team on starts last year, and also the year before. So I really don't think we suddenly don't know how to do a good start. "But what we don't know now is how the engine will handle our input. We can try out a lot during testing and Honda is currently busy with that," he said. "They can see the things that need to be improved, but it takes time because it has to do with some characteristics of the engine."

Finally, Verstappen admitted it is possible he will take a grid penalty at Monza this weekend if Red Bull decides to run Honda's new Spec 4 engine.

0

Share this with other F1 Fans:

9 F1 Fan comments on “Verstappen: Honda must help solve poor race starts

  1. Pam

    Max please stop blaming Honda for YOUR poor starts! It is down to your driving skills Maxy Boy -, the day you start admitting that you are the issue you may get somewhere!

    Max needs to blame the world instead of Max for everything -if things dont go well but it's down to Mad Max if things go smoothly

    Grow a pair and stop being in denial! Also, stop crashing into others to try to overtake-learn some true driving skills!!!!

    1+
    Reply
  2. ok then

    3rd, 5th I'd say at certain tracks it's the 2nd fastest car. I just hope when Horner thinks about all those negative comments he made about Renault engines he'll remember they won 4 races last year and at this rate he won't win anymore with a Honda engine this year. Bear in mind 2018 had strong Mercedes AND Ferrari's this year only Mercedes are in top form!

    0
    Reply
  3. Simon Saivil

    Max triggers hatred and dislike (against himself) as much, or more than, Lewis.
    The only difference being that all the comments against Max are tolerated and welcomed, whereas any criticism of Lewis is furiously attacked from all quarters.

    0
    Reply
  4. Gerd

    let's see what Monza brings; starting from the back of the grid and with a new engine we should expect some interesting and hopefully spectacular driving from Max and also Alex.
    Alex Albon has definitely not disappointed in Spa and had my "driver-of-the-day" vote.

    0
    Reply
  5. Simon Saivil

    Max, like Lewis, invites, and provokes, criticism and attacks from all quarters. The difference being that attacks on Max are welcomed and condoned, whereas any attack or criticism of Lewis is instantly counterattacked, and those that criticise Lewis are regarded with suspicion, often labeled as racists.

    0
    Reply

Share your F1 fan opinion!

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.


Previous Post
Next Post
Check out more:
Check out more about:

Related Content

Last 30 F1 News Stories & Updates items:

See older posts in our F1 Archive »

Get Big Discounts on F1 events

Get Tickets cheaper at F1-Fansite.com
Current Early Booking Discounts are:
Italy		10% Discount
Singapore		Available
Russia		Special Offers
Japan		50% Sold Out
Mexico		Available
United States		Special Offers
Brazil		Available
Abu Dhabi		20% Discount
2020 F1 Season
Australia		Available
vietnam flag VietnamAvailable
Monaco		Available
Canada		Available
Austria		20% Discount
Hungary		15% Discount
Check out all events in our F1 Tickets store »
Online Betting Site Betway

Win 2 Grand Prix Tickets 🏆

Join our Free Formula 1 Poule, predict race classifications against other F1 fans & win great prices!

Join FREE F1 Poule
✅ Check out all F1 News »

Most Recent F1 Fan Comment

✅ Check out more F1 Comments »

Latest Video Update

✅ Check out all F1 Videos »

Newest Pictures

✅ Check out all F1 Pictures »

Last Classification

✅ Check out all F1 Results »

Newest Sound or Podcast

✅ Check out all F1 Sounds & Podcasts »