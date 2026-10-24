Verstappen Hits Back at Online Abuse Targeting Young GT3 Teammate

Max Verstappen says he personally ignores social media abuse, but felt compelled to intervene when it was directed at his young GT3 team-mate Chris Lulham.

Verstappen Defends Chris Lulham After GT3 Racing Incident

Lulham, the sim racer turned real-world competitor in Verstappen's GT programme, was heavily criticised online after making contact with a rival at Portimao and receiving a drive-through penalty.

Verstappen subsequently issued a rare social media statement defending the 23-year-old.

Verstappen Criticises Anonymous Social Media Trolls

When asked about it in Austin, the four-time world champion said anonymous accounts are part of the problem.

"You can simply create troll accounts there, without your real name or address being attached to it," said Verstappen.

"People can say online everything they want."

Verstappen, however, said he has little concern when he is personally targeted.

"I don't care about that myself," said the Dutchman.

"If it's aimed at me, they can all f**k off."

Verstappen Explains Why Abuse Against Young Drivers Crosses the Line

But Lulham's situation was different.

"It was now aimed at one of my drivers, who is still young and not used to this kind of pressure and attention," said the 29-year-old.

"Then when they write this kind of thing, that's pretty extreme. That's why I felt it was necessary to share this statement."

Verstappen said he also spoke privately with Lulham.

"I did talk to him about it and tried to make sure he doesn't read too much about it," he said. "I know how he's put together and he's pretty relaxed, but it's still not fun."

Verstappen Calls for Perspective After Minor GT3 Mistake

He said the incident itself was minor.

"This was just a very small error of judgement," said Verstappen. "Yes, we were punished for that, but it's not necessary to hate him for that."

"I thought it was very important to share that statement."

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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