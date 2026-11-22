The long-awaited GTA6 arrived in Las Vegas race week, and the paddock is split between big kids and outdoor types. Verstappen has it downloaded but no time to play.

Max Verstappen has already downloaded the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, although the Red Bull driver admits he has been too busy to start playing it.

The game's release coincided with the Las Vegas GP, prompting a string of drivers to reveal whether they would be spending their spare time exploring its virtual world.

"It's already pre-downloaded," Verstappen confirmed.

"I just didn't have the time yet to play."

Paddock gamers and sceptics

Lewis Hamilton was similarly enthusiastic, revealing that he had brought his PlayStation to Las Vegas and intended to return to his hotel early to play.

"I'm like a big kid," the 41-year-old Ferrari driver admitted.

New world champion Kimi Antonelli was even more excited.

"I've already downloaded it. I pre-ordered, I did everything. I will ask my dad to bring over the PlayStation," he smiled.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar had already managed around 25 minutes of gameplay before heading to the circuit, joking that he intended to play "the whole time" and hoped it would not affect his race weekend.

Lando Norris, however, revealed that his parents had forbidden him from playing GTA when he was younger.

"When we would go on a school trip and I could nick someone else's PSP or something, it was the best trip of my life because I could finally get to play it," he said.

"But I never grew up playing it when I was at home. I never really played it when I was older, therefore it's never been my thing."

Valtteri Bottas, a lover of gravel cycling, was even less interested.

"Not my plan. I think there's better things to do out there," the Cadillac driver said.

"The outside world is quite beautiful. It's quite nice going outside, so all good."

George Russell admitted that footage of GTA6 had rekindled his interest after playing San Andreas as a youngster, while Pierre Gasly regretted leaving his gaming laptop at home.

"I usually bring my laptop. I've left it home - big mistake!" he laughed.

Lance Stroll was more straightforward.

"I'll probably fire it up at some point, for sure. I'll give it a rip."

Related: Saturday Night Fight Between Antonelli and Verstappen? 2026 Las Vegas GP Preview

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics