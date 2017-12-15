F1-Fansite.com

Verstappen: Grid girls must stay in F1

The grid girld of Max Verstappen on the grid before the Formula One Grand Prix of Mexico at Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on October 30, 2016
Dec.15 - F1 drivers hope 'grid girls' remain a part of formula one in the future.

In an increasingly progressive world and under the new Liberty Media regime, F1 sporting director Ross Brawn admits using scantily clad women on the grid is "under strong review".

"There's a lot of people who respect the tradition and there's people who feel that it has become a bit dated, so we're addressing that," he told the BBC.

But Max Verstappen, the 20-year-old Red Bull driver, made his opinion on the matter very clear, telling Bild newspaper: "The grid girls must stay."

Nico Hulkenberg added: "It would be a pity if they took the eye-jewellery from the grid.

"What will come next year instead? Halo? Oh dear," the Renault driver added.

One thought on “Verstappen: Grid girls must stay in F1

  1. Allin Raszy

    F1 should not medicated or change the tradition , we like it like that .many people interest in the F1 why?

    Reply

