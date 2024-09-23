Verstappen Faces FIA Backlash and Considers Leaving F1 for Good

Sep.23 - Max Verstappen on Sunday admitted the scandal surrounding his 'F-word' penalty is only pushing him closer to the exit door in Formula 1.

After almost completely refusing to speak in the FIA post-qualifying press conference in Singapore, the triple world champion kept his answers conspicuously abrupt and blunt in the post-race session as well.

Instead, Verstappen would only talk extensively to journalists outside the room - a policy he also repeated under the Singapore floodlights late on Sunday.

"I have no need to give extensive answers if the FIA treats me like this," said the Red Bull driver, who was sentenced to a day of community serving for swearing in the FIA press conference on Thursday.

"I know I have to answer, but there is no indication of how long my answers have to be."

Like many, 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg admits he found Verstappen's anti-FIA protests and press conference sabotage as "very entertaining and funny".

"On the one hand, my daughters are watching, so I think it's good that we pay attention to the language," he told Sky Deutschland. "But on the other hand, they're gladiators. We want them to show their emotions.

"They should just put the beeps over it. What's wrong with that? As for Max, if I were fighting for the world championship, I don't know if I'd put so much energy into something like this. It's just a distraction."

But for Verstappen, it's more than just a mere distraction. The 26-year-old admits the swearing saga is even making the prospect of retirement seem more attractive.

"Formula 1 will continue without me, but my life will also continue without Formula 1," the Dutchman told journalists after the FIA press conference on Sunday.

"It's strange because I've never had a bad relationship with the FIA. This year I even did volunteer work with young people. I always try to help. I never say no when they ask for something.

"Then this? No, that's not how it works. But apparently it's the direction this sport is heading. The wrong direction. It's quite soft. And super stupid," Verstappen said.

"I can't be myself anymore. Well, then, I'd better stop talking. But I don't think anyone wants that. Because then drivers are robots. And that's not how it should be.

"What on earth is this fuss about? How about we please stop this?"

Verstappen admitted that he will be using the long break between the Singapore and US grands prix to completely turn away from Formula 1.

"No Formula 1 for me for two weeks. Then we'll see in Austin. But I will always remain myself and I will not change my attitude and behaviour."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, who is openly courting Verstappen for a potential 2026 team switch, was asked on Sunday if he thinks the FIA's attitude towards the Red Bull driver is unfair.

"I don't think anyone listens to the FIA press conference anyway," the Austrian replied. "I don't think it's even written about much.

"There's hardly anyone there, except all of us. We're all part of this Formula 1 circus. We all know each other, and I don't think using the F-word in a press conference is that bad.

"If it really is that bad, we really all need to change our language, including the team bosses."

