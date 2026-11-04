A relaxed Mexico weekend let Max Verstappen show two Nurburgring 24 Hours teammates around the Red Bull garage and explain how F1 differs from the GT and Hypercar worlds.

Max Verstappen has explained why Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella were guests inside the Red Bull garage during the Mexican GP weekend.

The duo raced as teammates to Verstappen at the Nurburgring 24 Hours earlier this year.

"Jules and Dani asked if they could come to a Grand Prix where it would also be fun for them and where it is a bit more relaxed for us in terms of guests," Verstappen told Viaplay.

Mexico therefore became the obvious choice, particularly because Verstappen was sitting out FP1.

"That was nice, as it allowed me to show them things in the back of the garage," he added. "That was fun."

Verstappen said he used the opportunity to explain how an F1 operation differs from the GT and Hypercar worlds familiar to Gounon, whose father Jean-Marc is a former F1 driver, and Juncadella.

"It's also about the amount of people who work here," the Dutchman explained. "I also explained things about the bodywork at the back and certain tricks with the aerodynamics."

"That's nice, because you speak the same language."

Mexico garage visit at a glance Guests Jules Gounon and Dani Juncadella Shared race Nurburgring 24 Hours, earlier this year Where Red Bull garage, Mexican GP weekend Session Verstappen sat out FP1 Topics Bodywork and aerodynamic tricks

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About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

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