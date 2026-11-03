 Skip to main content
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s
Next session BR São Paulo Grand Prix · FP100d 00h 00m 00s

Verstappen expects F1 unity before Qatar finale

  PREV 
Verstappen expects F1 unity before Qatar finale
Leopold 2 min read
Share

With Yamaha refusing to race in Qatar, Verstappen says Formula 1 is unlikely to split, yet his own trip to the Gulf still hangs on what safety guarantees follow.

Max Verstappen does not expect Formula 1 teams to fracture over the Gulf security crisis in the same way MotoGP has after Yamaha's decision to boycott this weekend's Qatar race.

Both championships are now controlled by Liberty Media, making Yamaha's refusal to travel to Lusail particularly awkward as Formula 1 prepares for its own Qatar and Abu Dhabi finale later this month.

F1 continues to publicly insist both grands prix will go ahead, amid reports that teams have also received a message urging them to trust F1 and the FIA and maintain a united public position while the security situation is monitored.

Verstappen sees no split

Verstappen thinks an outright F1 split is unlikely.

"I don't think a situation similar to what happened in MotoGP will happen," he said.

"I haven't heard drivers discussing it much. It's a difficult situation, especially for MotoGP, since they're heading there very soon."

"Luckily, we still have time."

The Red Bull driver has nevertheless been one of the few prominent F1 figures prepared to publicly question travelling to the region, recently saying that if it were entirely his decision he might prefer not to go.

He remains cautious now.

"Everything depends on what safety guarantees we can be given and what happens in the coming weeks," said Verstappen.

"Right now, I can say, 'Yes, I'd be happy to go there.' However, no one knows whether that will be the case next week, given the unstable situation in the region."

GPDA director Carlos Sainz also expressed doubts in Austin, saying it was "relatively premature" to be convinced the races were safe, before Williams issued a clarification stressing his confidence in F1 and the FIA.

Fast Facts: F1 and the Gulf crisis
MotoGPYamaha boycotting this weekend's Qatar race
F1 finaleQatar and Abu Dhabi later this month
F1 stanceBoth grands prix officially going ahead
VerstappenHappy to go now, but "no one knows" about next week
GPDACarlos Sainz called safety assurances "relatively premature"

Related: Yamaha boycott deepens Liberty's Gulf headache ahead of Qatar MotoGP

Share this article
Leopold

About the author

Leopold

Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics

What's your F1 fan opinion?

Please follow our commenting guidelines.

F1 Tickets

Check out current discounts on F1 Tickets in our shop

Most recent 10 F1 News items:

Check out all our F1 News & Updates  »

Join our FREE weekly F1 Newsletter

Enter your email address & confirm your subscription

This Weeks Top 3 Trending F1 Topics

Get Your Tickets For Next Events

Last News Update

Last Classification