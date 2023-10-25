Verstappen Braces for Boos in Mexico: Red Bull Bosses Stay Calm

Oct.25 - Red Bull's F1 bosses say they are not worried about booed by angry Mexican fans this weekend.

In Austin on Sunday, new triple world champion Max Verstappen was loudly booed by the US GP crowd.

"In the end, I'm the one that goes home with the trophy, so fine by me," the Dutchman said.

However, when told it's likely to be ten times worse next weekend at the home race of his beleaguered teammate Sergio Pérez, he cheekily added: "Then I'll still go home with the trophy. So that's totally fine."

But even team boss Christian Horner, who has been piling the pressure on struggling Perez, and Dr Helmut Marko - who caused a firestorm of controversy with his recent "South American" jibe - may be on the receiving end in Mexico.

80-year-old Austrian Marko, however, says he isn't worried.

"We are in contact with many Mexicans and most of them are very friendly and correct," he told Sky Italia.

"We have no worries," he added.

"There are always people, let's say enthusiastic, who don't maintain a sporting attitude," said Marko. "Despite this we are happy to go to Mexico."

Horner is also anticipating some vocal Mexican critics to air their grievances at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.

"I don't think Max will be very warmly welcomed in Mexico," he smiled. "But it's water off a duck's back for Max.

"One minute you're the hero, the next minute you're the villain, that's how it is.

"So I'm not worried about that. The team fully supports Checo and we love racing in Mexico and we love the Mexican fans, who are extremely passionate.

"The atmosphere in the stadium is unique. So we're really looking forward to the weekend."

However, former F1 driver Timo Glock can afford to be less diplomatic in his role as pundit for Sky Deutschland.

"The booing is incomprehensible to me," he said as the boos rang out in Austin.

"Maybe it's due to the issue between Sergio Perez and Red Bull, but Verstappen doesn't have anything to do with it. That's why I can't understand it at all.

"It's just a shame for the sport because Verstappen is an exceptional athlete who has delivered an incredible performance this year. In my opinion this (booing) is an absolute no-go."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: