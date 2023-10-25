Verstappen Braces for Boos in Mexico: Red Bull Bosses Stay Calm
Oct.25 - Red Bull's F1 bosses say they are not worried about booed by angry Mexican fans this weekend.
In Austin on Sunday, new triple world champion Max Verstappen was loudly booed by the US GP crowd.
"In the end, I'm the one that goes home with the trophy, so fine by me," the Dutchman said.
However, when told it's likely to be ten times worse next weekend at the home race of his beleaguered teammate Sergio Pérez, he cheekily added: "Then I'll still go home with the trophy. So that's totally fine."
But even team boss Christian Horner, who has been piling the pressure on struggling Perez, and Dr Helmut Marko - who caused a firestorm of controversy with his recent "South American" jibe - may be on the receiving end in Mexico.
80-year-old Austrian Marko, however, says he isn't worried.
"We are in contact with many Mexicans and most of them are very friendly and correct," he told Sky Italia.
"We have no worries," he added.
"There are always people, let's say enthusiastic, who don't maintain a sporting attitude," said Marko. "Despite this we are happy to go to Mexico."
Horner is also anticipating some vocal Mexican critics to air their grievances at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez circuit in Mexico City.
"I don't think Max will be very warmly welcomed in Mexico," he smiled. "But it's water off a duck's back for Max.
"One minute you're the hero, the next minute you're the villain, that's how it is.
"So I'm not worried about that. The team fully supports Checo and we love racing in Mexico and we love the Mexican fans, who are extremely passionate.
"The atmosphere in the stadium is unique. So we're really looking forward to the weekend."
However, former F1 driver Timo Glock can afford to be less diplomatic in his role as pundit for Sky Deutschland.
"The booing is incomprehensible to me," he said as the boos rang out in Austin.
"Maybe it's due to the issue between Sergio Perez and Red Bull, but Verstappen doesn't have anything to do with it. That's why I can't understand it at all.
"It's just a shame for the sport because Verstappen is an exceptional athlete who has delivered an incredible performance this year. In my opinion this (booing) is an absolute no-go."
Rather than booing, I expect Checo chants during the Dutch anthem like at COTA, but only louder.
Misguided fans based on emotion and not thought. Booing is not going to help their driver. He already has a hard time focusing on improving his driving, excessive booing will just exacerbate the situation.
Susan, I might owe you a 'my bad'. It was obvious to me that the USGP booing coincided with the Texas governor's appearance, but the world seems to think it was exclusively Checo fans. PER was not visible and VER had not emerged from the cool down room during the first outburst. I will point out that Mexicans are not fans of the guv' and were certainly part of the hissing but I heard more from Austinites. The Mexico race could prove me completely wrong. We'll see.
There have been a few reports coming from people who were there, stating that the booing started before Gov. Abbott even showed on the presentation platform. I did notice that the booing coincided with all the chants of Checho, Checho…who knows? I find booing to be unacceptable no matter who it is directed at. Guess, I’m old school. I appreciate people showing support but it would better served expressing it in other ways.
Idiots that boo greatness are obviously not true F1 fans
Stay away if that's your attitude
It is obvious that they only care about their driver, not the sport. With such behavior, it only puts more pressure on Perez.
Weve had this discussion before , booing in some sports is accepted , in others it isnt, times change, fans change, my viewpoint is on record
Shrop', we agreed then and we do now. I have personally booed some officials' calls, but not the athletes or teams. And, it's somewhat culture based. You bought the ticket, boo your heart out. LOL
Mexico will wind up being a real embarrassment for the fans and Perez. Perez has lost his self confidence, now he has to deal with zealotsf fans. Not a great place to be in.
Susan, he is 2d in the WDC, the most successful driver in Mexican history and is being drubbed, like everyone else, by the best current driver. I doubt that our opinions matter to him. :)
Yes but all the other drivers being drubbed aren’t in the same car.
Correct, but in a car that has been designed & modified to meet VER's driving style. Nothing wrong with that but you have to go back to the SCH/Ferrari for comparison. Certainly wasn't true during the MB dom days.
Not defending Checo's lousy performance, just stating a fact. RB has become VER's team.
Probably not. However, Hammy has been doing well the last few races and several races to go. Unless SP starts putting a foot in it, Lew has a good chance of bumping him down to 3rd in the WDC. Time will tell.
Isn’t that what teams do? It is all about the constructors championship. Why not build a car that wins champoinships It appears Max is up to the challenge.