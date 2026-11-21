A touch of wheels and a middle finger in Las Vegas practice revived an old grudge, and Verstappen escaped with a warning while Russell wants him put in his place.

Max Verstappen and George Russell have reignited their old rivalry after making contact during final practice in Las Vegas, with the Red Bull driver giving his Mercedes rival the middle finger.

The incident occurred approaching Turn 14 when Verstappen overtook Russell on a straight, only for the Briton to attempt to reclaim the position under braking.

The pair made contact, forcing Verstappen wide.

"He just pushed me into the barrier," Verstappen complained over team radio.

Russell appeared amused, responding: "Ha ha. Fun and games, eh?"

Verstappen subsequently overtook Russell again, making the middle-finger gesture as he passed.

Verstappen escapes with a warning

Both drivers were summoned to the stewards, who ultimately handed Verstappen a warning rather than a grid penalty.

The FIA found that Verstappen had braked earlier than expected and changed direction under braking, contributing to the collision.

1997 world champion Jacques Villeneuve, however, believed Russell had taken an unnecessary risk.

"Fun and exciting to watch! But we want to see this in the race, not in free practice," he told Sky F1.

"Once you've lost your track position, too bad for you."

Villeneuve added: "You don't want to make an enemy of Max."

The incident revived memories of the pair's bitter public exchanges in late 2024.

Verstappen will start the grand prix from pole position alongside Russell, despite Kimi Antonelli setting the fastest qualifying time, as the new world champion must serve a grid penalty for an engine change.

When asked about the incident after qualifying, for which Verstappen was warned for moving under braking, he said: "Nothing happened."

Russell was willing to say more.

"There's nothing in the rules that says you can't overtake a driver who's on a fast lap," he said. "But, you know, when you do that, you're essentially ruining their run. And he does it week in and week out with a lot of drivers.

"And everyone accepts it. But I'm not going to just accept someone ruining my run and then walking around like they're above and beyond everyone else. So yeah, somebody's got to put that guy in his place."

Las Vegas clash at a glance Incident Final practice, approaching Turn 14 Stewards Warning for Verstappen, no grid penalty Pole position Max Verstappen Alongside George Russell Fastest qualifier Kimi Antonelli, engine-change grid penalty

Related: Saturday Night Fight Between Antonelli and Verstappen? 2026 Las Vegas GP Preview

Share this article

About the author Leopold Leopold Pleijsier founded F1-Fansite.com in 2001 and has followed Formula 1 since the early 1980s. He writes about daily F1 news, race weekends, drivers and the sport’s history.

Related topics