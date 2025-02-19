Verstappen and Marko Dismiss Aston Martin Speculations: The True Story

Feb.19 - Max Verstappen and Dr Helmut Marko have played down speculation the quadruple world champion will leave Red Bull after this season.

Recently, a British newspaper suggested Aston Martin is prepared to offer Verstappen, 27, a remuneration package that over a period of years could net him $1 billion.

"That's a lot of money," laughed Verstappen.

"When I read it, it was honestly the first time I saw something like that."

Interestingly, on Tuesday, he didn't deny being in contact with Aston Martin - where Adrian Newey will start work from early March.

"The only contact I have had with them was about the GT3 for this year," Verstappen said. "That's all. I don't really have anything to add.

"I'm not going to drive it, but I'm setting up my own team this year, so there are some things that need to be done. There is not much else going on."

Red Bull advisor and long-time mentor Marko was also asked about the rumours by Osterreich newspaper, whose interviewer wondered if Verstappen is nervous about Red Bull's all-new power unit project for 2026.

"There are performance clauses," said the 81-year-old Austrian, referring to Verstappen's contract. "But let's assume that we are not really at a disadvantage in terms of the engine. A gap of one or two tenths is manageable with Max."

However, when asked if he would hypothetically move with Verstappen to Aston Martin, Marko added: "That is all speculation.

"We want the fifth world championship title in a row, which we didn't manage with (Sebastian) Vettel. That is what we are fully focused on," he said.

Meanwhile, with Christian Horner booed by the crowd at London's O2 arena on Tuesday, Marko was asked if the scandals surrounding Red Bull's team boss are now over.

"Let's leave it alone and concentrate on the fifth title," was Marko's response.

