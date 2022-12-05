Coulthard thinks Verstappen is already one of F1 'greats'
Dec.5 - Max Verstappen is "already one of the greats" of Formula 1 history, according to broadcaster and former driver David Coulthard.
The Scot was responding to mainly social media memes suggesting that the 25-year-old Red Bull driver was only able to win his back-to-back titles in controversial circumstances.
"Just as Lewis (Hamilton) doesn't need nine world titles for me to consider him one of the greatest drivers, Max doesn't need three to be considered one of the best," Coulthard told the Dutch publication Formule 1.
"Max is already one of the greats. You'd also have to be a f**king idiot to claim that he only achieved this 'because he was in a good car'," he insisted.
"After all, none of his teammates have been able to measure up to him. Max is a beast on the track - a winning machine who doesn't give a crap about what we have to say or what anyone else has to say.
"He's incredible," 51-year-old Coulthard, who raced for the likes of McLaren and Red Bull, added.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
I'll reserve my judgement till when he gets a decent teammate in a top 4 team.
Perez, Albon, Gasly, Ricciardo (score draw), none of which will be world champions.
RB go for a top co driver next time not what MV wants otherwise you'll be left high and dry one day.
Hmmm, I have a recollection on Ricciardo beating four times F1 champ Vettel fair and square back in 2014. Ricciardo did beat Verstappen in 2017 on points.
Is DC still on the payroll at Red Bull? Until recently, he has been carrying out demonstration runs and participating in promotional events for Red Bull.
Not sure I would classify Max as one of the greats just yet, although he is certainly very good. He probably will be considered one of the greats in a few more seasons if his current form continues.
maybe he is , maybe he isn't but he owns the production company that produces the 1st class highlights show on terrestrial c4 in uk, so whilst hes way more independent , unlike the sky giggling commentary girls in bed with the dame, hes promoting the current star of f1, for f1 s benefit and his own coffers, whether Max is one of the greats--at present equal to Mika, who the real Goat said was his best competitor, So who knows, I mean i'm not at all biased but pushed for an answer Of course he is Lol