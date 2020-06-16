Verstappen aims to win 'every race' in 2020

Jun.16 - While Jean Alesi has sold a Ferrari F40 to finance his son Giuliano's Formula 2 career, Max Verstappen has bought one of the Italian marque's road cars.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Dutchman has ordered a Ferrari Monza SP2 for about EUR 1.6 million.

But the Dutchman is determined to beat Ferrari and Mercedes this year in his Red Bull.

"I will try to fight for victory in every race," Verstappen told RTL. "The whole team aims to win the championship.





"It will be a very busy calendar but I look forward to it starting after a very long break. I don't need summer holidays," the 22-year-old smiled.

He said even racing with no spectators in the grandstands at Red Bull's home race in Austria will not detract from his real goal: "In the end, it's about winning the race."

It is believed that Verstappen and his teammate Alexander Albon may get the chance to reacclimatise after the long break by testing a two-year-old Toro Rosso car at Imola next week.

Max also said he hopes Ferrari refugee Sebastian Vettel finds a new race seat for 2021.

"It would be a shame if he was no longer there," said Verstappen.

